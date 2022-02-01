Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:41 AM
canprime
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
For sale: SS Devastator & More CW/POTP Combiners (MISB/MOSC)
As the title says, I am getting down to the nitty-gritty of what I have left to sell.


The usual things:


- Price is in Canadian dollars
- Cash, E-Transfer, Paypal (F&F or G&S +5%)


- Local pickup is available for those in the Ottawa area (I'm in Barrhaven)


- Shipping is extra at buyer's expense.


- All items are MISB/MOSC (never opened) unless otherwise noted, and all have the expected shelfwear of retail releases. Check the pictures and/or ask questions.


Here is what I have:


SS Devastator- This is a complete set of the SS Devastator, including the extra Skipjack repaint of Rampage. All MISB. $200



CW Ultra Prime - This is the Optimus Prime (Red) version with US limbs (Sunstreaker, Prowl, Ironhide, Mirage). The limbs are on the English cards with the included comic. All MISB $140


CW Optimus Maximus - This is the (white) Battle Core Optimus Prime version. Again with the US limbs (except for Prowl who is the CDN version). All MISB $140


Sky Reign - Sky Lynx and limbs. Unfortunately I don't have Smokescreen, but I subbed in POTP Jazz in his place. All MISB $140


Orthia - This is the other all female combiner (after Victorion). Sorry don't have Greenlight (sold her separately a while ago). So instead I included a second Moonracer. All MISB $140

Abominus - Only 5 out of the 6 figures in this set. Missing one limb (Rippersnapper), but I do have the legend figure (Cindersaur). All MISB $80


Again please check out the pictures and ask if you have any questions.
