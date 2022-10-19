Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFcon Chicago 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Remix Series RMX-11EX Tempo (First Edition)


TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up is proud to announce the TFcon Chicago 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Remix Series RMX-11EX Tempo (First Edition) for this weekend. This all-new Cassette Changer is a must for all Nostalgic Tape Collectors. 1:1 scale and treated with premium plastic and die-cast parts, this first edition release features chrome-finished weapons and a beautiful Cassette Player-inspired box. Don?t miss out on this new addition to the Remix line! In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up, Toy Dojo, and Madhaus, this figure will be available in limited numbers and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Chicago 2022 exclusive Ocular Max Remix Series RMX-11EX Tempo (First Edition) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



