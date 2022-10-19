TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up
is proud to announce the TFcon Chicago 2022
exclusive Ocular Max Remix Series RMX-11EX Tempo (First Edition) for this weekend. This all-new Cassette Changer is a must for all Nostalgic Tape Collectors. 1:1 scale and treated with premium plastic and die-cast parts, this first edition release features chrome-finished weapons and a beautiful Cassette Player-inspired box. Don?t miss out on this new addition to the Remix line! In cooperation with Ocular Max, Ages Three and Up, Toy Dojo, and Madhaus, this figure will be available in limited numbers and » Continue Reading.
