|
Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Optimus Prime And Megatron New Stock Images
Thanks to new listings on Amazon UK, we can share for your some new stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Optimus Prime and Megatron. This new Deluxe Wave brings us a great improvement in design and articulation compared to previous Cyberverse figures. Additionally, we have the new Maccadam Build-A-Figure. Optimus Prime
comes with the left hand and Megatron
includes the upper torso. While both figure are expected for release on January 2020, the complete Wave 1 (including Shockwave and Bumblebee) has been found in Hong Kong.
Check out the images after the break and then share » Continue Reading.
