Takara Tomy Earthrise May 2020 Releases ? Trip-Up & Daddy-O, Wheeljack and Ironworks
Courtesy of Dengeki Hobby Web
we have new stock images of Takara Tomy Earthrise releases for May 2020: Trip-Up & Daddy-O, Wheeljack and Ironworks. The figures show no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts, but they use different code numbers for each one. ER EX-03 Micromasters Trip-Up & Daddy-O – Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive
– 1500 Yen ($13.78) ER-03 Wheeljack – 2800 Yen ($25.72) ER-04 Ironworks – 2800 Yen ($25.72) It’s good to notice that the new Micromasters will be sold as Takara Tomy Mall exclusives like Battle Master ER EX-01 Soundbarrier
and*ER EX-02 Grapple
