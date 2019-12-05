Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Earthrise May 2020 Releases ? Trip-Up & Daddy-O, Wheeljack and Ironworks


Courtesy of Dengeki Hobby Web*we have new stock images of Takara Tomy Earthrise releases for May 2020: Trip-Up &#38; Daddy-O, Wheeljack and Ironworks. The figures show no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts, but they use different code numbers for each one. ER EX-03 Micromasters Trip-Up &#38; Daddy-O – Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive – 1500 Yen ($13.78) ER-03 Wheeljack – 2800 Yen ($25.72) ER-04 Ironworks – 2800 Yen ($25.72) It’s good to notice that the new Micromasters will be sold as Takara Tomy Mall exclusives like Battle Master ER EX-01 Soundbarrier and*ER EX-02 Grapple.* We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Earthrise May 2020 Releases – Trip-Up & Daddy-O, Wheeljack and Ironworks New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
