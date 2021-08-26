Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Being Partially Filmed In Brooklyn


Via*onlocationvacations.com website and Twitter user @MosheFasten*we can confirm that the*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Being Partially is going to be partially filmed in Brooklyn. According to the information shared, Brooklyn citizens have been informed that Rise Of The Beasts filming will be this Sunday, August 29th, so production is holding parking in several streets. If you live in the area, stay on alert for some action near you! See the the images with all the location details after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! &#160;

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Being Partially Filmed In Brooklyn appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



