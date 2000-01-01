Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Leisure Park Sightings
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:52 AM   #1
BeeTrain
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 252
Leisure Park Sightings
Starting a thread to share a retailer I found and have been very happy with so far. Leisure Park generally offers lower than retail pricing and they are currently have a 20% off sale. (discount is applied in the cart)

Free shipping over $75

https://www.leisureparkent.ca/search...d=Transformers

Some examples:
Kingdom Leader Prime, Galvatron, Beast Megatron, Doubledealer, Ultra Magnus - $52

Rodimus - $80

Ark - $160

Cyclonus, Rhinox - $28

Warpath, Arcee, Smookescreen, etc - $22

Enjoy!
Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 12:00 PM.
BeeTrain is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,857
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Siege Rainmakers $89.99, not bad considering the aftermarket

https://www.leisureparkent.ca/Transf...ck_p_5283.html
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:13 PM   #3
BeeTrain
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 252
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Siege Rainmakers $89.99, not bad considering the aftermarket

https://www.leisureparkent.ca/Transf...ck_p_5283.html
$72 after the discount...
BeeTrain is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:19 PM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,857
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Quote:
Originally Posted by BeeTrain View Post
$72 after the discount...
Sorry getting my mind around how this site works

But yes, that's even better
How long the "Happy New Year" 20% last until?
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:21 PM   #5
BeeTrain
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 252
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Sorry getting my mind around how this site works

But yes, that's even better
How long the "Happy New Year" 20% last until?
Jan 31 I think
BeeTrain is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:24 PM   #6
Eliminator
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 27
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Some good deals. Is this shop legit? Do they have an actual store? Don't see a physical address? They are active on FB, however.
Eliminator is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:26 PM   #7
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,976
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Sorry getting my mind around how this site works

But yes, that's even better
How long the "Happy New Year" 20% last until?
First off. Robert is a great guy. I have been dealing with him for a couple years now. Ever since I moved to Ottawa.

And yes his prices are real, he does his best to come in under retail when he can.

As for the sale, it goes until January 31st.

The only thing to remember is that you have to register to buy. However since it is free it is just an extra step

He also has some Star Wars Black Series if you are looking.

He also carries Funko Pop, but I don't know anything about them so I don't know what is recent.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:27 PM   #8
BeeTrain
Machine War
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 252
Re: Leisure Park Sightings
Quote:
Originally Posted by Eliminator View Post
Some good deals. Is this shop legit? Do they have an actual store? Don't see a physical address? They are active on FB, however.
I think they might be on-line only. I have placed orders with them and had no issues.
BeeTrain is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Transformers Unicron Statue Botcon Excusive 178/200
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
Transformers Weapon Accessory ?Rumble Frenzy G1 ? Gun Laser? Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.