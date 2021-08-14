Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece Cliffjumper Comparison Images With MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0


Once again we have new images of a possible color prototype/sample of a new Masterpiece Cliffjumper figure. This time we have a nice set of comparison images side by side with Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 in both modes. We can spot all the retooled parts and changes in Cliffjumper and we can notice it’s a very extensive retool, more noticeable in the alt mode which looks very cartoon-accurate and completely different from Bumblebee’s VW Beetle mode. While we have reported plenty of images*of this figure*over*the last*months, keep in mind that we still haven?t heard &#187; Continue Reading.

