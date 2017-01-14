Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,810

All Hail Megatron! Masterpiece Megatron article from Generations 2016 translation



Thanks to the hard work of TFW2005 members Deruji and Liampope, we are proudly able to share with you a translation of the Masterpiece Megatron article contained within the recent Generations 2016-17 book. The article gives a good idea of the design philosophy behind MP-36 Megatron, and lends some good insight into some of the cool things we’re going to see once we add Megatron to our collections later this year. You can check out and enjoy the full article in English attached to this post – and be sure to stop by the discussion thread to give your thanks



