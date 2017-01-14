Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,810
All Hail Megatron! Masterpiece Megatron article from Generations 2016 translation


Thanks to the hard work of TFW2005 members Deruji and Liampope, we are proudly able to share with you a translation of the Masterpiece Megatron article contained within the recent Generations 2016-17 book. The article gives a good idea of the design philosophy behind MP-36 Megatron, and lends some good insight into some of the cool things we’re going to see once we add Megatron to our collections later this year. You can check out and enjoy the full article in English attached to this post – and be sure to stop by the discussion thread to give your thanks &#187; Continue Reading.

