Lost Light issue 2 iBooks Preview



Apple’s iBooks has updated with a three page preview of the second issue of the new Transformers Lost Light series. Stranded in a strange and unforgiving parallel version of Cybertron, Megatron and the rest of his team have to deal with a Cybertron where the Functionists reign supreme. Primes provides. Primus*always*provides. Check out the preview attached to this post, and be sure to pick up the full issue when it hits stores.



