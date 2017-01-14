Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,810

Diamond Comics Shipping List for January 18th



TFW2005 member D Drive has sent us a copy of what is on the Diamond Comics shipping list for next Wednesday, January 18th. Get ready for a collected edition of the Titans Return crossover, and the launch of Revolutionaries – the continuing adventures of Kup, G.B. Blackrock, G.I. Joe’s Mayday and Action Man, spinning out of the pages of Revolution! Read on for the full solicits. REVOLUTIONARIES #1 (regular, subscription A, B, C, D, 1-in-10, 1-in-25 and 1-in-50 variants shipping) (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tradd Moore THE REVOLUTION MAY BE OVER–but the future is just beginning! Ripped



