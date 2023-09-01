|
Today, 04:45 PM
#1
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Just came across news that we lost one of our members, brr-icy.
He had one of the greatest collections and always posted awesome photos.
I remember him sharing a bit of his life story -- can't remember if it was here or elsewhere on social media, but I recall having admiration for his perseverance.
Always helpful when it came to collecting and collection advice. He will be remembered and missed.
Until all are one, rest in peace, Bryce.
Today, 05:28 PM
#2
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
While I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, I always enjoyed all his photo's and his passion.
RIP Bryce. Until all are one.
Today, 05:41 PM
#3
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
So sorry to hear this.
Till All Are One, Brr-Icy.
Today, 05:43 PM
#4
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Till All Are One, Brr-Icy.
Today, 06:56 PM
#5
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Very sad news, always enjoyed a brief chat with him and he contributed a LOT to our community with great pictures and archives. He will be missed.
Today, 08:07 PM
#6
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
This is very sad news, he was a good buddy and I enjoyed his presence ever since meeting him way back at TFCON 2007. Having dinner with him and other members on here at Eddie's Wok and Roll are good times I will cherish. Rest In Peace brr-icy!
Today, 08:22 PM
#7
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Aww man, we had done some business transactions before, i bought a Alternators Hound from him years ago.
I never met him in person unfortunately but RIP king.
Today, 08:43 PM
#8
Location: GrandValley Ont
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
really nice fellow I met him when he asked me to bring down some of my collection for a photo shoot for a project he was working on,he will be missed by our community
.
Today, 09:10 PM
#9
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Got to chill with him at a TFCon long ago and plenty online.
Till all are one
