Rest In Peace, brr-icy Just came across news that we lost one of our members, brr-icy.



He had one of the greatest collections and always posted awesome photos.



I remember him sharing a bit of his life story -- can't remember if it was here or elsewhere on social media, but I recall having admiration for his perseverance.



Always helpful when it came to collecting and collection advice. He will be remembered and missed.



Until all are one, rest in peace, Bryce.

