Old Today, 04:45 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Crossover
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,428
Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Just came across news that we lost one of our members, brr-icy.

He had one of the greatest collections and always posted awesome photos.

I remember him sharing a bit of his life story -- can't remember if it was here or elsewhere on social media, but I recall having admiration for his perseverance.

Always helpful when it came to collecting and collection advice. He will be remembered and missed.

Until all are one, rest in peace, Bryce.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:28 PM   #2
RocketGTR
Animated
RocketGTR's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 1,922
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
While I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, I always enjoyed all his photo's and his passion.

RIP Bryce. Until all are one.
__________________
My Sale Thread
My Feedback thread
RocketGTR is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:41 PM   #3
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 388
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
So sorry to hear this.

Till All Are One, Brr-Icy.
__________________
Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.

My Sales Thread
My Want List
My Collection
My Feedback Page
MahtimusPrime09 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:43 PM   #4
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,133
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Till All Are One, Brr-Icy.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:56 PM   #5
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,106
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Very sad news, always enjoyed a brief chat with him and he contributed a LOT to our community with great pictures and archives. He will be missed.
Echotransformer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:07 PM   #6
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,507
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
This is very sad news, he was a good buddy and I enjoyed his presence ever since meeting him way back at TFCON 2007. Having dinner with him and other members on here at Eddie's Wok and Roll are good times I will cherish. Rest In Peace brr-icy!
__________________
B/S/T Threads:
Transformers - Cybertron.ca
 Action Figures - ActionFigureNews
 G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank

Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:22 PM   #7
Autovolt 127
Animated
Autovolt 127's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,959
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Aww man, we had done some business transactions before, i bought a Alternators Hound from him years ago.

I never met him in person unfortunately but RIP king.
__________________
Add me on Discord: Autovolt#7759
Autovolt 127 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:43 PM   #8
justprime
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,543
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
really nice fellow I met him when he asked me to bring down some of my collection for a photo shoot for a project he was working on,he will be missed by our community
.
justprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #9
Transbot90210
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,330
Re: Rest In Peace, brr-icy
Got to chill with him at a TFCon long ago and plenty online.

Till all are one
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

