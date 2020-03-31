|
Takara Tomy Next Generation Selects Teaser ? Super Megatron Incoming?
To our surprise, the official Takara Tomy Twitter
*have shared a new teaser image of their next Generations Selects figure and it seems that Super Megatron is coming in hot. We got our first hint of this figure together with the first official images of Generations Selects Star Convoy.
Now Takara Tomy is revealing two silhouettes of a robot and alt mode which look very similar to Super Megatron’s design. This character only appeared in the pages of the Japanese exclusive TV Magazine: “Battlestars: Return of Convoy”. According to the information shared in Takara Tomy’s tweet, the full reveal » Continue Reading.
