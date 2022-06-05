Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:02 AM
Super_Megatron
First Look at Rise of the Beasts 2-In-1 Bumblebee Roleplay Mask


Now making its way across the web is a group of images that show what appears to be our first look at the Rise of the Beasts 2-In-1 Bumblebee Roleplay Mask! Similar to the previously seen Optimus Primal mask, this also has the ability to transform into a Bumblebee robot figure. While the photos only show the front and back of the mask mode, we also get a view of its instructions which give us a glimpse of the robot mode. Check it out after the break and stay tuned for more Rise of the Beasts news as &#187; Continue Reading.

