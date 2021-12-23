Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:41 PM   #1
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
What figures is this and are they hard to find?
So my brother got my kids a big bundle of figures and I'm trying to see what this is exactly so I can find them more. They really like this figure and was wondering if there was redecos and if they're hard or easier to find
Laz is online now
Old Today, 06:49 PM   #2
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 528
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
Deluxe Class Vehicon Jetstorm from Beast Machines, released in 2000:
http://www.tfu.info/2000/Vehicon/Jetstorm/jetstorm.htm
My Sales Thread & Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy is offline
Old Today, 06:53 PM   #3
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
oh wow it's that old.. jeez this thing is in great shape!
Laz is online now
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #4
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,279
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
I got the Stormjet (white/red) deco of this figure. It's really nice but probably hard to find nowadays.
SleeplessKnight is offline
