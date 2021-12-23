Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
What figures is this and are they hard to find?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 06:41 PM
#
1
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
What figures is this and are they hard to find?
So my brother got my kids a big bundle of figures and I'm trying to see what this is exactly so I can find them more. They really like this figure and was wondering if there was redecos and if they're hard or easier to find
Attached Thumbnails
Laz
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Laz
Find More Posts by Laz
Today, 06:49 PM
#
2
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 528
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
Deluxe Class Vehicon Jetstorm from Beast Machines, released in 2000:
http://www.tfu.info/2000/Vehicon/Jetstorm/jetstorm.htm
__________________
My
Sales Thread
&
Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy
View Public Profile
Send a private message to PrimalEnvy
Find More Posts by PrimalEnvy
Today, 06:53 PM
#
3
Laz
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
oh wow it's that old.. jeez this thing is in great shape!
Laz
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Laz
Find More Posts by Laz
Today, 06:55 PM
#
4
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,279
Re: What figures is this and are they hard to find?
I got the Stormjet (white/red) deco of this figure. It's really nice but probably hard to find nowadays.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by
AeroShake
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight
View Public Profile
Send a private message to SleeplessKnight
Find More Posts by SleeplessKnight
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Megatron Action Figure Brand New
Transformers Movie Lot Payload Starscream
Transformers G1 1989 Hasbro Pretender Icepick Inner Robot Monstructor
Transformers Optimus Prime Beast Hunters Complete
Transformers R.I.D. Lot of 11 Spychangers, Megatron Megabolt & More
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
07:47 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.