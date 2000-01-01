Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,478
Black Mamba Vs. POTP Grimlock
King of the dinosaurs? Well, dinobots - POTP vs. Black Mamba Grimlock. Just how big is he? Is bigger better? - https://youtu.be/8wFTRkWAPF0
