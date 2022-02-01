Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,418
Detolf Displays Sunlight
I recently started to display my stuff in detolfs but wanted to get your thoughts in regards to sunlight. A couple of the displays, do get a few hours of sun on them each day, windows are around 10-20 feet away.

Now I do have window film installed on the windows which has 99% UV Light Blocked, 44% Light Transmittance, and 15% visible light reflectance. I don't know if it makes a difference that these are professionally installed vs the dyi stuff from home depot but I do notice the difference in light and heat in the rooms after they were installed.

So my question is should my stuff be fine being in a bit of sun each day? I really don't want to move the detolfs, I suppose another option is add a layer of window film on the detolf itself itself but that seems a bit overkill.

what do you guys think?
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 11:29 AM   #2
Ozrein
Stunticon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: BC, Canada
Posts: 2,040
Re: Detolf Displays Sunlight
The UV light is the most damaging to plastics. So if you've got a 99% UV filter already on the windows, you should be fine.
Ozrein is online now   Reply With Quote
