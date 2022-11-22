Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Moor Art Gallery website*have shared images and information about their new The Transformers: The Movie Lobby Card – Unicron. Drawn by artist*Matt Ferguson, this a*Hand-numbered Limited edition of 186 items,*printed in fine Art*Archival*Pigment on Mohawk*Superfine paper, 270 gsm, and*sized A3 (approx 12″x16″). You can order this new piece of art via*Moor-Art Gallery*for ?19.99 ($23.63 approximately). It’s will be ready to ship this November 28th. See the promotional images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

