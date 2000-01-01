down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,528

Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail Tekkamanraiden & Ridiculousrobot for letting us know that Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters have been found at multiple Walmarts in Ontario.



Wave three consists of:



Overboard

Autobot Ptero

Sawback

Decepticon Fangry



Have you found these little beauts yet? Let us know in the Thanks to board membersfor letting us know that Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters have been found at multiple Walmarts in Ontario.Wave three consists of:OverboardAutobot PteroSawbackDecepticon FangryHave you found these little beauts yet? Let us know in the Canadian Sightings Forum Attached Thumbnails

__________________