Today, 05:22 PM
#
1
down_shift
Moderator
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,528
Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Thanks to board members
Tekkamanraiden & Ridiculousrobot
for letting us know that Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters have been found at multiple Walmarts in Ontario.
Wave three consists of:
Overboard
Autobot Ptero
Sawback
Decepticon Fangry
Have you found these little beauts yet? Let us know in the
Canadian Sightings Forum
down_shift
Today, 06:57 PM
#
2
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,713
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Saw these at my local Walmart yesterday too !
More than eats the pie!
pandaprime
Today, 07:11 PM
#
3
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 997
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Damn, I'm gonna have to go looking soon for some Overboards. I may be the only one excited for that little Dragon/Dino repaint.
DuG
Today, 07:39 PM
#
4
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 56
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
I've only started finding Wave 2 Deluxes now...
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Today, 07:42 PM
#
5
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 345
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by
DuG
Damn, I'm gonna have to go looking soon for some Overboards. I may be the only one excited for that little Dragon/Dino repaint.
You are not. I think he is the best use of this mold since he is a smaller minion anyway.
GotBot
