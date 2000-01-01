Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:22 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,528
Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Thanks to board members Tekkamanraiden & Ridiculousrobot for letting us know that Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters have been found at multiple Walmarts in Ontario.

Wave three consists of:

Overboard
Autobot Ptero
Sawback
Decepticon Fangry

Have you found these little beauts yet? Let us know in the Canadian Sightings Forum
__________________
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 06:57 PM   #2
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,713
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Saw these at my local Walmart yesterday too !
__________________
More than eats the pie!

Feedback thread:Cybertron.ca
 Items for sale thread: Selling TFs
pandaprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 07:11 PM   #3
DuG
Alternator
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 997
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Damn, I'm gonna have to go looking soon for some Overboards. I may be the only one excited for that little Dragon/Dino repaint.
DuG is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 07:39 PM   #4
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Tyrannosaurus Rex's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 56
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
I've only started finding Wave 2 Deluxes now...
__________________
Lucina is best waifu okay bye
Tyrannosaurus Rex is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 07:42 PM   #5
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 345
Re: Transformers Titans Returns Wave 3 Titan Masters Released At Canadian Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by DuG View Post
Damn, I'm gonna have to go looking soon for some Overboards. I may be the only one excited for that little Dragon/Dino repaint.
You are not. I think he is the best use of this mold since he is a smaller minion anyway.
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
