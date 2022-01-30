TFcon is very happy to welcome Paul Eiding the voices of Perceptor and Quintesson in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He is also well known as Colonel Roy Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise. Paul will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Paul Eiding is presented by The Chosen Prime
