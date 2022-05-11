Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
Continuing this week’s ongoing reveals of the Transformers Legacy Wreck ‘N Rule Collection, we now have the announcement and preorder for Springer!
Transformers Generations Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Autobot Springer, Amazon Exclusive, Ages 8 and Up, 7-inch
WRECK ?N RULE COLLECTION: If a mission is a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done THE HEROIC ADVENTURER: You can always count on Springer to leap bravely into battle and save the day, armed with a witty quip. His power
Super_Megatron
Today, 01:17 PM
NightshadeX
Re: Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
I'm curious the background behind this colour choice...
NightshadeX
Today, 01:19 PM
TriBlurr
Re: Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
I'm curious the background behind this colour choice...
Looks like og toy deco.
TriBlurr
Today, 01:24 PM
RansakWORK
Re: Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
PASS.. although im curious what this wreckers hammer is.
RansakWORK
Today, 01:24 PM
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
Huuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuh
I mean I have a G1 Springer, but I'm not married to it
And idk how well all this grey is "meshing" with this updated sculpt
Hurm - I might be in the "waiting for SS86 Springer" boat as well
But then what about this alleged BAF hammer? Fuuuuuuuuuuuuu
evenstaves
Today, 01:35 PM
delrue
Re: Transformers Legacy Wreck ?N Rule Collection Springer Revealed
The fact they're not showing off the hammer makes me think it's going to be a bunch of cardboard.
delrue
