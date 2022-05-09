Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy G2 Leadfoot Color Prototype & New Fossilizer Combiner Head Images


Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark “Markclonus” Maher on Instagram*we can share for your images of the color prototype of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy G2 Leadfoot. We have a nice image of G2 Leadfoot (retool and redeco of Kingdom Earth Mode Mirage) showing his poseability and combined with his partner Fossilizer Masterdominus which gives him extra parts and weapons. A great combination in both figures and colors. But Mark is algo treating is with a nice reveal. You can combine a piece of Masterdominus with another piece of Fossilizer Spindle to create a new Fossilizer combiner head. A &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy G2 Leadfoot Color Prototype & New Fossilizer Combiner Head Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



