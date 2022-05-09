Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark “Markclonus” Maher on Instagram
*we can share for your images of the color prototype of the recently revealed*
Transformers Legacy G2 Leadfoot. We have a nice image of G2 Leadfoot (retool and redeco of Kingdom Earth Mode Mirage) showing his poseability and combined with his partner Fossilizer Masterdominus which gives him extra parts and weapons. A great combination in both figures and colors. But Mark is algo treating is with a nice reveal. You can combine a piece of Masterdominus with another piece of Fossilizer Spindle
to create a new Fossilizer combiner head. A » Continue Reading.
