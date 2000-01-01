Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,130
TLK Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound
Never noticed that one before...

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197528405
Finally in: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime!!!
Old Today, 01:10 AM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,722
Re: TLK Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound
I saw that at Winners tonight, I think the price was $19.99.
Tonestar
