G1 behind the scenes info from voice actors and writers

And one of the things I enjoyed most was conversing with the voice actors and writers and learning interesting behind the scenes info.



I wanted to share that here, and if you have any tidbits to add, please do so



1) tf 86 movie original script

In the original script of the 86 movie the matrix

Was supposed to be a KEY to the heart of cybertron.

Once inserted it would unlock the ability for planet

Cybertron to transform and fight unicron



2) Devcon

The reason Devcon never had a toy was because

Hasbro never knew he was coming! They hired

An amazing writer, but didn't tell him he couldn't

Invent / create his own characters lol.



3) Starscream's brigade

This is the episode where Starscream's creates the

Combaticons/bruticus and briefly has the upper

Hand on megatron. The original title for this

Episode was "30 seconds over megatron". But that

Title got rejected by has to because it seemed

Too war like.



4) The return of Optimus prime

Part 1 and part 2 were written by two completely

Different writers



5) shockwave

The original name for shockwave was "light beam"

And he was in radio shack grey colours with

Yellow for the thighs



6) Orion pax

The voice actor who played Orion pax was not told

Beforehand that his character would become

Optimus prime



7) The character vehicle models for decomposed

Vehicles and pristine vehicles were done for all

Combat icons except onslaught who went directly

From decomposed vehicle to onslaught



8) the created artwork/ concept art for a spaceship

For star cream that would take him to cybertron

But it was never used



