I had the privilege of attending Tfcon Los Angeles,
And one of the things I enjoyed most was conversing with the voice actors and writers and learning interesting behind the scenes info.
I wanted to share that here, and if you have any tidbits to add, please do so
1) tf 86 movie original script
In the original script of the 86 movie the matrix
Was supposed to be a KEY to the heart of cybertron.
Once inserted it would unlock the ability for planet
Cybertron to transform and fight unicron
2) Devcon
The reason Devcon never had a toy was because
Hasbro never knew he was coming! They hired
An amazing writer, but didn't tell him he couldn't
Invent / create his own characters lol.
3) Starscream's brigade
This is the episode where Starscream's creates the
Combaticons/bruticus and briefly has the upper
Hand on megatron. The original title for this
Episode was "30 seconds over megatron". But that
Title got rejected by has to because it seemed
Too war like.
4) The return of Optimus prime
Part 1 and part 2 were written by two completely
Different writers
5) shockwave
The original name for shockwave was "light beam"
And he was in radio shack grey colours with
Yellow for the thighs
6) Orion pax
The voice actor who played Orion pax was not told
Beforehand that his character would become
Optimus prime
7) The character vehicle models for decomposed
Vehicles and pristine vehicles were done for all
Combat icons except onslaught who went directly
From decomposed vehicle to onslaught
8) the created artwork/ concept art for a spaceship
For star cream that would take him to cybertron
But it was never used
Hope you enjoyed these, would love to hear yours