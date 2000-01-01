Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page G1 behind the scenes info from voice actors and writers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:15 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,057
Thumbs up G1 behind the scenes info from voice actors and writers
I had the privilege of attending Tfcon Los Angeles,
And one of the things I enjoyed most was conversing with the voice actors and writers and learning interesting behind the scenes info.

I wanted to share that here, and if you have any tidbits to add, please do so

1) tf 86 movie original script
In the original script of the 86 movie the matrix
Was supposed to be a KEY to the heart of cybertron.
Once inserted it would unlock the ability for planet
Cybertron to transform and fight unicron

2) Devcon
The reason Devcon never had a toy was because
Hasbro never knew he was coming! They hired
An amazing writer, but didn't tell him he couldn't
Invent / create his own characters lol.

3) Starscream's brigade
This is the episode where Starscream's creates the
Combaticons/bruticus and briefly has the upper
Hand on megatron. The original title for this
Episode was "30 seconds over megatron". But that
Title got rejected by has to because it seemed
Too war like.

4) The return of Optimus prime
Part 1 and part 2 were written by two completely
Different writers

5) shockwave
The original name for shockwave was "light beam"
And he was in radio shack grey colours with
Yellow for the thighs

6) Orion pax
The voice actor who played Orion pax was not told
Beforehand that his character would become
Optimus prime

7) The character vehicle models for decomposed
Vehicles and pristine vehicles were done for all
Combat icons except onslaught who went directly
From decomposed vehicle to onslaught

8) the created artwork/ concept art for a spaceship
For star cream that would take him to cybertron
But it was never used

Hope you enjoyed these, would love to hear yours
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fanstoys FT13 Fans Toys Mercenary Transformers Insecticons Shrapnel (Pre-owned)
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:38 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.