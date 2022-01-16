Gamefly is now listing several items
from the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts toyline for pre-order. According to Gamefly, Wave 1 is slated to release on April 1st, 2022 as revealed by our site not too long ago
. Items available for pre-order: Assortments: Battle Changers/Chargers Core Deluxe Class Power Alliance (Weaponizer) Power Battlers (Beast Battle Masters) Power Combiners (Combiner) Role Play Basic Mask Assortment Smash Changers Spark Chargers Spark Racers Individual Items: 2-In-1 Mask Bumblebee Battle Changer Bumblebee Battle Charger Mirage Battle Charger Rhinox Beast Battle Master Cheetor Beast Battle Master Cresent Beast Battle Master Rhinox Beast Mode » Continue Reading.
