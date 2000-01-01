Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:06 PM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 261
What's the WORST figure you bought?
Face it, you're swimming in TF figures and not all of them are great. What's the worst figure (let's avoid KO but 3rd party is fair game) you ever bought and why is it the black sheep of your collection?


For me it's the minicon assault team, it's a floppy mess that wants to fall apart if it isn't handled gingerly. Plus that hollow space in the chest just cant be unseen. Can't even hold up its gun. Doesn't even look that great. Garbage imo.


TR Galvatron is a solid second place.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
