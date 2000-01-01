UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 261

What's the WORST figure you bought? Face it, you're swimming in TF figures and not all of them are great. What's the worst figure (let's avoid KO but 3rd party is fair game) you ever bought and why is it the black sheep of your collection?





For me it's the minicon assault team, it's a floppy mess that wants to fall apart if it isn't handled gingerly. Plus that hollow space in the chest just cant be unseen. Can't even hold up its gun. Doesn't even look that great. Garbage imo.





TR Galvatron is a solid second place.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________