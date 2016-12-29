Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
Enter decepticon Gold Rush. I'm expanding my seeker collection with non cannon characters. This was originally acid storm. The previous Red Wing was to test my skills out a bit. Decided to go more detail with this guy.
Re: Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
i'm trying to stay away from g2/shatter glass repaints. i don't want 2 of the same character. I was thinking about doing sandstorm or one of the unnamed seekers from transformers devastation game next since i have 2 extra coneheads left hahaha.