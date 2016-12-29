Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:34 PM   #1
Deception
Cybertron
Deception's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: tdot
Posts: 1,164
Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
Enter decepticon Gold Rush. I'm expanding my seeker collection with non cannon characters. This was originally acid storm. The previous Red Wing was to test my skills out a bit. Decided to go more detail with this guy.

Re: Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
Cool. Try out some shattered glass alternatives. Possibilities are endless. Adapt other character colour schemes to a aeeler mold. Is. Cheetor,arcee,hot rod etc.
Re: Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
i'm trying to stay away from g2/shatter glass repaints. i don't want 2 of the same character. I was thinking about doing sandstorm or one of the unnamed seekers from transformers devastation game next since i have 2 extra coneheads left hahaha.
Re: Seeker Squadron - Air Warrior Decepticon Gold Rush
Make a slipstream!
