Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) Official In-Hand Ima
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,795
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) Official In-Hand Ima


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007). Following our*first official stock images*of the next wave of Premiun Finish toys, now we have a closer look at PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) figure itself. This is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-54 Voyager* Transformers 2007 Megatron which features a new deco closer to what we saw in the film. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It’s scheduled for release in January 2022. Check*all the images after the break and the let us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 06 Voyager Class Movie 1 Starscream
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.