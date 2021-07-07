|
Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) Official In-Hand Ima
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007). Following our*first official stock images
*of the next wave of Premiun Finish toys, now we have a closer look at PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) figure itself. This is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-54 Voyager* Transformers 2007 Megatron which features a new deco closer to what we saw in the film. You can already pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It’s scheduled for release in January 2022. Check*all the images after the break and the let us » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Premium Finish PF SS-03 Megatron (Transformers 2007) Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
