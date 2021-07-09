|
Transformers Studio Series SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe. This a retool and redeco of the previous Studio Series SS-29 Dark Of The Moon Sideswipe, now featuring a new head, darker parts, shiny silver paint and it transforms into a Corvette Stingray alt mode (with roof). The figure still includes the blades and guns of the original release. A very nice addition to your growing Studio Series collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-78 Revenge Of The Fallen Sideswipe In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca