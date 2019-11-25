|
Mastermind Creations Ocular Max Assaultus (G1 Bruticus) Colored Testshot
*we can share for you our fist look at the complete combined form of*Mastermind Creations Ocular Max Assaultus (G1 Bruticus) with all his individual components. We finally see all MMC Combaticons Fraudo/Swindle, Volatus/Blast-Off, Impetus/Vortex, Incursus/Onslaught and Probus/Brawl in full color combined as the powerful Bruticus. All these figures don’t need any extra parts in order to combine. The hands, feet, chest and other Bruticus’ parts are integrated in each robot which makes this release a very original and unique alternative among other products. For those fans worried about scale, we also have a comparison shot next » Continue Reading.
