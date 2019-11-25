|
Devil Saviour DS-05 Landslip (Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper) Prototype
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is rushing with reveal of their take on the Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. Via their*Weibo account
*they have uploaded images of the gray prototype of their*DS-05 Landslip (Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper) for your viewing pleasure. Now we have 5 of 7 components of Devil Saviours Troublemaker/ROTF Devastator, and our first big size ROTF Scrapper figure after his small Legends size ROTF toy
in 2009 and the yet to be revealed Studio Series Scrapper. SD-05 Landslip is a great movie accurate representation of Scrapper, including his dual battle maces/claws with » Continue Reading.
