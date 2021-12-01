Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,581
Transformers Studio Series Core Ravage And Shockwave Additional Official In-Hand Imag



The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have just uploaded some additional official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Ravage and Shockwave. The new images show us the transformation sequence of each figure. Simple but fun transformations for sure. Ravage fits really well inside Soundwave’s chest and Shockwave looks like a great figure for his size. Interested in these new figures? You can already find pre-orders for them via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Core Ravage TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*
