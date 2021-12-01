Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,581

Transformers Studio Series Core Ravage And Shockwave Additional Official In-Hand Imag





The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just uploaded some additional official in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Core Ravage and Shockwave. The new images show us the transformation sequence of each figure. Simple but fun transformations for sure. Ravage fits really well inside Soundwave's chest and Shockwave looks like a great figure for his size.

