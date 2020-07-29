Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,065

Transformers Earth Wars ? Large Scale Warfare Event



Space Ape have shared more details on the upcoming event featuring Omega Supreme and Overlord! With details ranging from the totaliser prizes to Omega and Overlord’s abilities as combiner stand-ins, there’s a great deal of information to take in for this weekend as the game gears up for one colossal event! Players will be able to unlock both characters via the campaign this weekend, but take the jump to get the full rundown, and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement in the discussion below! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Unlock*Omega Supreme*or*Overlord*in the new*War For Cybertron*campaign! Large Scale Warfare The



The post







More... Space Ape have shared more details on the upcoming event featuring Omega Supreme and Overlord! With details ranging from the totaliser prizes to Omega and Overlord’s abilities as combiner stand-ins, there’s a great deal of information to take in for this weekend as the game gears up for one colossal event! Players will be able to unlock both characters via the campaign this weekend, but take the jump to get the full rundown, and be sure to share your thoughts and excitement in the discussion below! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Unlock*Omega Supreme*or*Overlord*in the new*War For Cybertron*campaign! Large Scale Warfare The » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars – Large Scale Warfare Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca