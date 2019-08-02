|
Transformers: Botbots Series 3 Fresh Squeezes And Goo Goo Groupies 8-Packs New Stock
Once again, the August product update on Hasbro Website brings us some new images. This time we can share for you new sotkc images of the Transformers: Botbots Series 3 Fresh Squeezes And Goo Goo Groupies 8-Packs.** The Goo Goo Groupies
and Fresh Squeezes
*are listed for $14.99 each pack and now we have clear shots of the packaging and different content of each pack, but the mystery extra Botbot. 2005 Boards*Beastbot X, who gave us the heads up of this news on the Botbots Appreciation*Thread
, was able to figure out the layout of the visible Botbots in » Continue Reading.
