War For Cybertron: Siege Voyagers Wave 1 Released In Canada
Friend site Cybertron.ca
*reports that*War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Wave 1 has been released in Canada. Siege Optimus Prime and Megatron were found at*The Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*Collectingtoys. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! *
