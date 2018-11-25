Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Movie Mens Shirts and Merchandise Display At Kroger


Join The Buzz! Fellow 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*found a nice*Bumblebee Movie Mens Shirts and Merchandise Display At Kroger*for all Bumblebee fans who would like to dress in style with the upcoming movie. The display was found at*Kroger in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. A cool Bumblebee movie banner with a several Bumblebee-themed T-shirts and pants in different sizes.*T-shirts were $10 and pants were $15, but it seems they are on sale since regular prices are $20 and $30 respectively. Time to check your local Kroger store to find them.*

The post Bumblebee Movie Mens Shirts and Merchandise Display At Kroger appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



