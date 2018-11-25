|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Electronic Hot Shot Found At US Retail
2005 Boards user*Rookbartley*if giving us the heads up of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Electronic Hot Shot At US Retail. This new figure from the next Rescue Bots line includes lights and sounds for tons of fun for kids. It was spotted at*KMart in Marshall,*Michigan for $24.99. It’s also available on*Kmart.com
. Happy hunting!
