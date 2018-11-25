Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,554

More... 3P company Shockwave Lab have update their Weibo account *with images of their new accesory:*SL-37 Upgrade Kit for Power Of The Primes Predaking. This is a simple but very smart upgrade kit. It includes a**waist/torso filler which can also be used as a missile rack when for Divebomb. Additionaly, a pair of snap-on hand spikes. These small details sure make a great improvement on the look of the Combiner. No price or release date available at the moment, but you can check out the images attached to this news post after the jump.The post Shockwave Lab SL-37 Upgrade Kit for Power Of The Primes Predaking appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.