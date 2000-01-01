Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MISB GNAW - COST PRICE $40 @ TFCON
zuffyprime
MISB GNAW - COST PRICE $40 @ TFCON
Hi There
I have for sale an MISB Studio Series 86 GNAW.
Can meet on Friday evening or Saturday around noon just outside the TFcon hotel front entrance.
Thanks for looking, hope you have a blast at Tfcon
