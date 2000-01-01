Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,344
Thumbs up MISB GNAW - COST PRICE $40 @ TFCON
Hi There

I have for sale an MISB Studio Series 86 GNAW.

Can meet on Friday evening or Saturday around noon just outside the TFcon hotel front entrance.

Thanks for looking, hope you have a blast at Tfcon
Click image for larger version Name: GNAW1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.1 KB ID: 50846   Click image for larger version Name: GNAW2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 98.7 KB ID: 50847  
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Tags
gnaw, studio series, studio series 86

