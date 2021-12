BeeTrain Machine War Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Montreal Posts: 238

Funko Transformers Tracks



He's available today on the Fan Expo site

https://www.shopfanexpo.com/toys-and...formers-tracks



He's also on Toy Tokyo's site as the Festival of Fun launch partner for this item, but shipping is ridiculously expensive to Canada.

https://launch.toytokyo.com/products...mers-tracks-96 To my understanding, Tracks (#96) will not be available at general retail.He's available today on the Fan Expo siteHe's also on Toy Tokyo's site as the Festival of Fun launch partner for this item, but shipping is ridiculously expensive to Canada.