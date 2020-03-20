|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #3 Coller and Roche Cover Artwork
our September
solicitations coverage, rolling out a duo of covers for Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies issue #3 by Casey Coller (B) and Nick Roche (Retailer Incentive) with artwork attached to this post. With Megatron, Shockwave, and the Decepticon brass gone, the power vacuum on Cybertron leads many Decepticon commanders to stake their claims on the world. And with the Decepticons divided, which Autobots will step up to take command? Meanwhile, on Earth, Grimlock wanders into the strangest battle yet! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche » Continue Reading.
