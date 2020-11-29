|
Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 Out At US Retail
Attention War For Cybertron collectors! Via Reddit user*u/rampaginhornet
*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 is out at US retail. Voyager Optimus Prime with Battle Master Sheeldron & Enerax together with the highly anticipated Soundwave (cassette player mode) with Laserbeak & Ravage were found at Walmart in*Midvale, Utah. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca