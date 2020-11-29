Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 Out At US Retail


Attention War For Cybertron collectors! Via Reddit user*u/rampaginhornet*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 is out at US retail. Voyager Optimus Prime with Battle Master Sheeldron &#38; Enerax together with the highly anticipated Soundwave (cassette player mode) with Laserbeak &#38; Ravage were found at Walmart in*Midvale, Utah. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Wave 2 Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



