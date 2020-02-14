|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Trailer (Season 3), New Characters And
The official Transformers YouTube account have just uploaded the new*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Trailer (Season 3) for your viewing pleasure. The end of Cyberverse Season 2 left the heroic Autobots traveling back to Cybertron. They finally arrive home, ready to restore Cybertron… but nothing good awaits for them this time. But there’s more to share with you! Via Collider.com
*we can also share for your several concept art and renders of new Cyberverse characters and toys. A lot of nice surprises and reveals. Check out the trailer below and all the mirrored images after the jump. Then, let us know » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Trailer (Season 3), New Characters And Toys Reveals
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.