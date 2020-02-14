|
Possible First Look At Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Voyager Sentinel Prime
Attention Studio Series collectors! Korean website*koreannet
*have uploaded two small pics of what seem to ne our possible first look at*Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Voyager Sentinel Prime. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we can find an official confirmation. The images show Sentinel Prime in a packaging that matched previous Studio Series box style. He also seems to be a big Voyager, since we ca see he also fills all the box in robot mode. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
