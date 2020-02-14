Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Voyager Sentinel Prime


Attention Studio Series collectors! Korean website*koreannet*have uploaded two small pics of what seem to ne our possible first look at*Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Voyager Sentinel Prime. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we can find an official confirmation. The images show Sentinel Prime in a packaging that matched previous Studio Series box style. He also seems to be a big Voyager, since we ca see he also fills all the box in robot mode. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Studio Series SS-61 Voyager Sentinel Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
