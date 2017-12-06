Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:40 PM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Weirdwolf Gallery Online


Who’s afraid of the big bad*Weirdwolf? Not the fans by all accounts – they welcomed the Decepticon Headmaster with open arms! This update of Weirdwolf is a very faithful update of the original Weirdwolf, with a few new steps helping him transform into a better proportioned wolf mode. Both modes have a good range of poseability, and Weirdwolf himself has two excellent weapons, his sword and a huge cannon variation of his original gun. The gun works very well here, unlike some of the other guns in the line with their exposed seats. Detail wise, Weirdwolf looks great, with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Weirdwolf Gallery Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



