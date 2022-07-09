Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
More Info On SDCC 2022 Nickelodeon Transformers: Earthspark Panel


Nickelodeon has issued a press release explaining its plans for the* SDCC 2022 Transformers: Earthspark*panel. “Every day of the convention, Nickelodeon’s booth will feature: a 16-foot-tall Bumblebee of Transformers: EarthSpark photo opportunity and AR experience.” The press release also highlights two new characters from the show,* Robby Malto and Mo Malto, who are likely the two mail human companions. You can check out the Transformers-related sections of the press release, after the jump. NICKELODEON UNLEASHES SPONGEBOB UNIVERSE, RUGRATS, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER AND MORE AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO, JULY 21-24, 2022 Globally Iconic &#187; Continue Reading.

joshimus
Re: More Info On SDCC 2022 Nickelodeon Transformers: Earthspark Panel
Reading that Danny Pudi is voicing Bumblebee has me interested.
