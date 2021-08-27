Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In Mexico


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Seth Sunthay for giving us the heads up that pre-orders for the new Transformers HasLab Victory Saber are live in Mexico. Jugietibici website*is carrying pre-orders for 4999 Mexican Pesos Euros which is $254.00 approximately. The pre-order link indicates that the figure will be delivered by*February 2022 if funded. Mexico joins other countries with official pre-orders for Victory Saber, following France, Australia and New Zealand. A good chance for Mexican collectors to support and get this figure locally. If you live in the US, Canada or the UK dont miss the chance to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In Mexico appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



