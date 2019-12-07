|
XM Studios Premium Collectibles Grimlock 1/10 Statue Full Color Sample
The new*XM Studios Premium Collectibles Grimlock 1/10 Statue*brings a very detailed and impressive design that we are sure will please your optics. While being easily recognizable as G1 Grimlock, the design and proportions are very stylized, bringing a fresh modern look to the powerful Dinobot leader. Now, XM Studios has shown a full color sample of their Grimlock statue at the Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention SGCC 2019. Via*TransFans
*we can share for you a nice set of views of the body and details, the base, weapons and the T-Rex Grimlock mini-statue that will be included » Continue Reading.
