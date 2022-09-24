Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Manga English Translation


Courtesy of*Tets? Toys and Shenanigans blog, we can share for you the*English translation of the new Takara Tomy Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Manga. Takara Tomy website*had updated their*Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500*listings with the two parts of this new story to promote the Velocitron characters to the Japanese market. All of them compete in an exciting and fun race to become the Leader of Velocitron planet. You can read the translation of part 1*here and part 2 here, thanks to Tets? Toys and Shenanigans Blog , or alternatively you can read the mirrored images after the &#187; Continue Reading.

