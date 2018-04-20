|
Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 And Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 3, Prime Masters Wave
Great news for all Transformers collectors in Philippines! Thanks to several reports on Cybertron Philippines Facebook Group
*and via Twitter user*generator_g1
*we can inform that Philippines retail has received new Studio Series and Power Of The Primes items. Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1* (Bumblebee, Stinger, Ratchet and Crowbar)*were found together with new Power Of The Primes*Deluxe Wave 3 (Sinnertwin, Cutthroat and Blot ), Prime Masters Wave 2 (Alchemist Prime and Alpha Trion) and Leader Rodimus Unicronus to top it all. All of them were spotted*at Toys R Us*in Robinsons Galleria. We are sure fans in Philippines » Continue Reading.
