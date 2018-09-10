|
LG-EX Blue Big Convoy Comic/Manga Available For Download
The announcement of the LG-EX Blue Big Convoy
*was a nice surprise for many Beast Wars collectors. Takara Tomy Mall website has uploaded the*LG-EX Blue Big Convoy Comic/Manga
for download, finally revealing some backstory about this character. There was a lot of speculation about which character this new redeco was going to represent. The 2-page manga reveals that Blue Big Convoy is the*E-Hobby comics*Primus Vanguard Leader character, introduced in previous E-Hobby stories. The manga shows Blue Big Convoy helping Straxus who was in battle against some mysterious enemies. Blue Big Convoy really shows off all his power. You can » Continue Reading.
